U.S. Forest Service in the Townsend Ranger District acquire 1,400 acres of land

With the partnership from five separate agencies, the US Forest Service (USFS) has now acquired 1,400 acres of land which will be used for public recreation as well as Wildlife Conservation.

Located in the Elkhorn Mountains is a unique USFS area. The Elkhorn Wildlife Management Unit is the only Forest Service wildlife management unit in the country.

“People are going to love this and not just now for generations to come, so you can't say how great this is,” said USFS Townsend District Ranger Mike Welker.

The Helena-Lewis and Clark Forest, Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest, Montana’s Outdoor Legacy Foundation, The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, and the Montana Fish and Wildlife Conservation Trust worked together to make this land acquisition happen.

“All the stars aligned to make this project absolutely perfect as the out of the gate project for the Assets for Conservation Program,” said Mitch King, Montana Outdoor Legacy Foundation executive director.

King says that this land will be valuable not just for hunters but for recreation.

“Whether you're carrying a boat carrying a rifle or just out here having a great time, this is an end holding and it's one of the largest end holdings in this property,” said King.

Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation Senior Lands Program Manager Mike Mueller says that this project is going to offer a taste of Montana to outdoor enthusiasts.

“Well, you know there every once in a while, a project comes along that just needs to happen this t whole country that we are standing in is miles and miles and miles away from the communities and towns and the populated areas of Montana. It just makes sense to conserve these special places,” said Mueller.

Plus the property offers a Forest Service rental cabin overlooking the Elkhorns.

“It will be just a great place to stay and you know, I can only imagine sitting out here, you know, in September, you know, listening for Elk Bugling,” said Welker.

USFS officials say that the rental cabin will be available to rent after it is renovated with new siding, floors and installation of a new vault toilet.

