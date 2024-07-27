Video: having fun at the Last Chance Stampede & Fair

HELENA — The Last Chance Stampede and Fair is in full swing down at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds.

Families and kids meandered the fairgrounds, snacking on corndogs, testing their skills at games, and braving the tilting, swirling rides.

As the smell of funnel cake filled the air, Ali Lunnon and his family broke ground on another year of an annual tradition out at the fair. He loves to see the joy the kids get from making lasting summer memories.

“Seeing the kids smile, that’s the best, yeah,” says Lunnon.

As screams of excitement filled the fairgrounds, Tiffany Williams, her mother-in-law Robin Williams, and her three children were enjoying the day together.

“We love the 4H program and the kids’ rides, and they really enjoy going down the slides,” says Tiffiany.

“Yeah, there’s just the animals for the children and the food was very good and just a wonderful family day,” says Robin.

As attendees rushed from their parked cars after securing a coveted parking spot within the fairgrounds, a truck full of water was pacing the roadways, tamping down dust with its dual hoses. Some of that same dust will surely be kicked back up as horses, bulls, and cowboys fill the rodeo grounds as the sun sets on Friday evening.

Wayne Brooks has been announcing rodeos for 30 years this year. He uses his classic cowboy drawl to keep the crowd alert for all parts of the rodeo.

He recognizes the hard work that volunteers put in behind the scenes to bring this American tradition to life.

“It’s the people that makes the difference. You know, the volunteers in rodeo business are the most important group of people in the world. And without them, we wouldn't be alive. We wouldn't survive. So, they have a passion for what they do. They love what they do. And we love them for it,” says Brooks.

