Tech spoils home opener for Carroll

HELENA — No. 11 Montana Tech pulled away late from No. 25 Carroll College Saturday night in Nelson Stadium, spoiling the Fighting Saints' home opener 30-19.

The Orediggers (2-0) doubled up the Saints (1-1) in time of possession while outgaining them on the ground and through the air. The majority of Tech's 313 yards of total offense came from graduate running back Wykece Johnson, who rushed for 178 yards and three touchdowns on 34 carries.

Despite the hostile road environment, Tech grabbed an early lead midway through the first quarter. Tight end Derek Pearse caught a short pass from quarterback Jarrett Wilson and ran up the near sideline untouched for a 27-yard catch-and-run touchdown.

The Fighting Saints evened the score early in the second quarter after a Wilson fumble gave Carroll the ball back near midfield. A 4-yard strike from quarterback Kaden Huot to wideout Lincoln Holmes in the back-right corner of the end zone capped off the five-play, 56-yard drive.

But the first of Johnson's three touchdowns and a Ryder Barinowski field goal as the half expired sent Tech into the break up 16-7.

Early in the third quarter, the Saints pulled back within three. Peter Minnaert caught an 8-yard touchdown pass from Huot, but Tech blocked the ensuing point-after try.

That sequence would prove one of the last signs of life from Carroll, as consecutive touchdown runs from Johnson separated by less than three minutes of game time put Tech up 30-13 with 13:30 to play. A garbage-time touchdown from Huot to Ty Wilkinson gave Carroll 19 points when the clock hit zero.

Tech hosts Rocky Mountain College next week at 1 p.m. Carroll has a Week 3 bye.