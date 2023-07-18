Symphony Under the Stars collects tons of food for Helena Food Share

HELENA — Every year, for Symphony Under the Stars, patrons weigh down their blankets with cans of food, all of which then gets donated to Helena Food Share where they distribute the food to those in need.

According to the Feeding Americas website, one in 12 people are facing hunger in Montana.

The 19th annual Symphony Under the Stars wrapped up on Saturday by bringing in thousands of pounds of food to those in need.

"It's a reflection of the generosity of our community. This community that we live in, and the amount of food that they bring forward, 13,000 pounds of food, you know, that's going to translate into more than 11,000 meals, and that food's going directly to families in our community who are in need," said Bruce Day, director of Helena Food Share.

MTN News Bruce Day, director of Helena Food Share

The idea of food cans holding down the blankets for symphony-goers started with some of Carroll Colleges' staff reaching out to Helena Food Share about the creative food drive idea.

"It was a great idea, and it continues to be a great partnership. We're just so grateful to be included in that community partnership for this event, to make that really a nice kind of, really strong, side benefit," said Day.

Helena Food Share had over 60 volunteers, and some staff, helping collect and crate the cans for Symphony Under the Stars.

"It takes a lot of effort and just grateful and thankful for the volunteers and staff at Helena Food Share that helped make that possible, putting all that together and bringing it, here so that then we're able to serve it to people," said Day.

Following the food drive, Helena Food Share plans to break ground on July 27th for the start of construction of their new location.