Swing Fore Hope provides cancer patients and families with free services

HELENA — The Women’s Golf League at Green Meadow Country Club in Helena has been putting on "Rally for A Cure "for thirty years. Yet once the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the regional chapter of Susan G. Koman — a breast cancer foundation — shut down. So the golf league decided to focus on helping patients with any type of cancer at home.

“We decided to choose that in more local organization which is Cancer Support community Montana and it expands the scope of our tournament it's now all types of cancers not just breast cancer,” said Jena Sabatini, Swing Fore Hope Event Organizer.

Now Rally for the Cure is "Swing Fore Hope" and this event is going to be helping cancer patients, caregivers and patient families, which organizers say benefit those not just in Lewis and Clark County but also Broadwater and Jefferson counties.

“I don't think there is hardly a person who hasn't had someone a friend or family member affected by some type of cancer and I think it's just great that we can do things to help support people and it's more than just the patient that goes through that and it's exciting that this organization Cancer Support Community supports everyone,” said Sabatini.

Cancer Support Community Montana Chief Executive Officer Becky Franks says that this event is especially important to her.

“I got involved with can support community as a CEO 15 years ago because my mother had breast cancer and at that time it was a very small organization and as a statewide organization, we are we seek to provide support for people across Montana and only Montana,” said Franks.

Franks says seeing the community support Swing Fore Hope is what helps the organization provide free support services from diagnosis, to treatment and survivorship, to end of life.

“Having Green Meadow Country Club coming together to do a fundraiser for cancer support community it allows us to be able to provide support education and hope for people impacted by cancer,” said Franks.

Organizers hope the event will raise $10,000 towards cancer patient support.

To find resources free of charge you can visit Cancer Support Community Montana's website here.

