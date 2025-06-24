'Stuff the Bus' fundraiser underway in Helena

HELENA — The Angel Fund, a Helena non-profit that supports students in need, has begun its 19th annual Stuff The Bus fundraiser. This year, instead of asking the community for school supplies, they are asking for monetary donations. The money will go toward grant assistance for Helena schools to purchase their school supplies based on individual needs.

Janet Riis explains the program:

'Stuff the Bus' supports students in need

The average annual cost of school supplies for elementary school children is $80-90, and between $100-150 for middle and high school students.

To alleviate the financial burden on local families, the Angel Fund aims to support 1,400 students throughout the city by raising over $60,000.

Angel Fund director Janet Riis explained the impact on students: “They’re just so excited to come and show their teachers what they bought and what they got. They’re just so proud, and that’s the best, because nobody knows any different. But it levels the playing field for our students, and that’s amazing.”

The Stuff The Bus campaign will run through August 1st. The grants will be distributed to Helena schools the week of August 4th.

If your child needs school supplies for the upcoming school year, contact their school the week before classes begin to coordinate.

If you would like to donate, you can mail a check to: Angel Fund, PO Box 7436, Helena, MT 59604. Please make out checks to the Angel Fund. You can also visit Valley Bank and make a deposit in the “Stuff the Bus” matched account.

You can also click here to donate online.