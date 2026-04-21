St. Peter's Health set to lose its rural designation funding

HELENA — A critical program supporting survivors of sexual assault in Montana is facing new challenges, St. Peter’s Health in Helena has lost its rural designation funding, money that helped sustain its forensic nursing services.

The loss is raising concerns about access to specialized care for survivors of sexual assault in rural areas.

St. Peter's Health will lose some grant funding

Whitney Brothers, the forensic nursing coordinator at St. Peter’s, noted, “The uncertainty is probably the most stressful related to this program.”

Forensic nurses at St. Peter’s provide both medical care and critical evidence collection for survivors' services that could now be at risk.

The program serves roughly 60 to 70 patients each year. It launched in January 2022 with a team of six specially-trained nurses focused on trauma-informed care.

“Having forensic nurses in the emergency department is crucial because we have the time to dedicate to patients to provide all of the options and the medical care that they need,” Brothers said.

Since October 2023, the program has been funded through a federal grant from the Office on Violence Against Women. However, that funding is set to expire in September, following Helena’s reclassification and loss of rural designation.

That grant totals more than $700,000, currently the program’s primary source of funding.

“Unfortunately, our hospital will no longer be able to apply for that grant, so past September of 2026, the funding for our forensic program is unknown,” Brothers shared.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News Forensic nurses gather evidence, and one of the ways is through photographs.

The program has expanded significantly since its inception, serving patients beyond St. Peter’s immediate service area, including people traveling from as far as Havre.

Despite the uncertainty, providers say the need continues to grow. The program now responds to victims of all ages and has expanded to support survivors of other forms of domestic violence.

Brothers expressed, “Something I want everyone to realize, especially this Sexual Assault Awareness Month, it is the time we get to take to raise community awareness regarding sexual assault and how unfortunately common it is.”

National data shows that one in six women and one in 33 men will experience sexual violence in their lifetime.

St. Peter’s Health says it is searching for new funding sources to keep the program running beyond next year.

“Currently, we are looking for other grant opportunities or other federal opportunities, but we have not secured anything at this time,” Brothers said.

For more information on the program and resources for survivors, you can visit this link.

