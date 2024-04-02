Spring plowing begins in Glacier National Park

WEST GLACIER — You know it’s officially spring in Montana when plowing on Going-to-the-Sun Road in Glacier National Park begins, and that started on Monday, April 1, 2024.

Crews began plowing Camas Road and the lower portion of Going to the Sun Road on the west side of the park.

This specific area is closed to hikers and bikers while crews are plowing.

The Going-to-the-Sun Road is open to Rising Sun on the east side of Glacier National Park.

There are no hiker or biker closures at this time for this section.

The latest information about road closures in Glacier National Park can be found here.