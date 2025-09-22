SOMT needs volunteers for basketball tournament in Helena

HELENA — HELENA — Hundreds of Special Olympics athletes from across the Treasure State will gather in Helena for the Montana State Basketball Tournament in just over a month.

The annual event runs from November 6th through November 8th and is only possible thanks to volunteers. People can sign up right now to help.

The 2025 tournament is expected to see more than 100 teams comprised of over 700 athletes and unified partners, supported by hundreds of coaches and team volunteers.

Over the three-day event, the teams will play around 200 basketball games combined. From traditional team play to individual skills events, the tournament offers something for every ability level, providing every athlete a chance to shine.

Due to the scale of the event, more than 1,000 volunteers are needed.

“From officials and awards coordinators to photographers, venue directors, and medical personnel, the volunteer army behind the scenes helps ensure every game, every hug, and every medal ceremony runs seamlessly,” said the organization in a press release.

Organizers told MTN they are in particular need of people willing to come in early to make lunches and snacks, people interested in refereeing games and people who can help out with the opening ceremony and carnival.