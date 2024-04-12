Some temporary trail closures on Mount Helena

HELENA — Two Mount Helena trails will be closed between April 17 and 27 this month.

Prairie Trail will be closed for the entire eleven days, while Diretissima Trail will be closed from April 22 to April 27.

The City of Helena's open lands division says the closures are "to ensure public safety while beetle-killed trees are being removed."



Those on the trails are asked to comply with the closures, as the trees being removed are near the trails, and they may be large.

Closure signs will be installed at each end of the trails.