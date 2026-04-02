The Helena Fire Department responded to an alarm at Capital High School on Wednesday, April 1, 2026.

A malfunction in a fan’s electrical box in the basement sent smoke through the area, triggering the alarm just before 11 a.m.

Smoke triggers alarm at Capital High School

Engine One arrived and was directed by school staff to the source.

Crews evacuated the building before heading inside on oxygen. Firefighters say there were no visible flames, just heavy smoke.

Once the electrical system was shut down, crews worked to clear the building by ventilating the smoke.

No injuries or major damage were reported.

Fire officials say they were grateful students are on spring break this week, which made evacuation and access much easier.

Officials say the fan’s electrical box will remain shut down until repairs are complete.

They also say they don’t expect any issues when students return to school next week.