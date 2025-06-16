Watch Now
Shodair gets $10K donation from the Caring Foundation of Montana

Shodair Children's Hospital
HELENA — Helena’s Shodair Children’s Hospital got a $10,000 donation during the Governor’s Cup on Saturday, June 14.

The Caring Foundation of Montana presented Shodair’s education department with the donation to honor their participation in the 2025 Governor’s Cup and support their ongoing care for children’s mental, physical, and educational well-being.

The check was accepted by Shodair’s education team, Shodair’s 2025 Children’s Miracle Network Champion Child, and the hospital’s new mascots.

Lead teacher at Shodair, Robert Radakovich, says they plan to use the much-needed, and much-appreciated, funds to upgrade outdated classroom technology, purchase new elementary curriculum, and plan summer activities.

The expansion of programs at Shodair is largely made possible by partners like the Caring Foundation of Montana, whose funds directly support the children in Shodair's programs.

“We’re proud to support a tremendous organization like Shodair Children’s Hospital,” said Bryan Haines, Executive Director of the Caring Foundation of Montana. “Their mission and work align so well with ours, and Shoadiar’s impact is truly statewide.”

For more information about Shodair’s education program and its statewide Hope Campaign, visit www.shodair.org/hope-campaign.

