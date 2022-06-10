Shellie's Country Cafe to move into Perkin's come July

HELENA — Helena Shellie’s Country Café, a popular Capital City restaurant, is moving to a new location in July to welcome more business.

"It's a big, big step for us, but we are really excited about it," said Shellie Mitchell, owner of the café.

Shellie's Country Café has been at the US-12 location for 15 years, but now Shellie is moving into Helena in the old Perkins Building.

"I never ever expected to be where we are going, so it's an accomplishment I'm happy with, but I couldn't have done it without my employees or my daughter. It's a whirlwind, but it's been good, and we feel good about it," said Mitchell.

Her current restaurant seats 82 people, while the Perkin's location will allow her to more than double the number of people she serves.

Shellie hopes to continue slinging breakfast food to pies with the family she has crafted.

"It makes us feel good trying to help people and do what we can because we are like a family here," said Mitchell.

Shellie's Country Café allows a second chance for those reentering society from the corrections system.

"We have had employees with us since day one of my opening 15 years ago, and we have some that have been here for ten years. We do get a lot of prerelease that come in, and they have become family too. I have four of them that have been with me for years now that they are out of the system," said Mitchell.

The café has been a second home for employees and Shellie.

"They do an amazing job, and it took us a long time to get where we at, so anything we can do to help others out is a goal," said Mitchell.

The new location on Cedar Street will hopefully open on the same day Shellie's Country Café opened 15 years ago.

"Our goal is to open up the new restaurant on July 7th to start it off right," said Mitchell.

The current location will be closing on June 30th to begin the new adventure.

