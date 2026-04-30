School Age Child Care program returns to Helena Public Schools

HELENA — The School Age Child Care (SACC) program returns to Helena Public Schools this summer, offering a safe, engaging, and active environment for students entering first through sixth grade.

With more than 100 children participating daily, the program includes activities such as science, arts and crafts, reading, guest speakers, and walking field trips around downtown Helena.

Helena Public School's summer SACC program returns

Families should note that children will be walking up to a mile each way, and the program is best suited for those comfortable in an active, group environment.

Registration requires a non-refundable activity fee to secure your spot. Payment deadlines and schedule changes must be submitted in advance.

Summer 2026 Weekly Themes

Week 1- June 15-19 Planes, Trains, and Automobiles, $325/child plus a $30 non-refundable activity fee

We will be investigating anything that moves this week. Build a “mint mobile” or create your own paper airplane. Visit a train museum. Learn about vehicle safety from guest speakers.

Week 2- June 22-26 Sports, Health, and Fitness, $325/child plus a $30 non-refundable activity fee

Do you love sports? Meet an athlete and try out a new sport. Learn about healthy food and make your own snack in the portable kitchen called the Charlie Cart. Will you try a smoothie with veggies in it?

Week 3- June 29-July 1 Myths, Legends, and Fantasies, $195/child plus a $30 non-refundable activity fee, closed July 2 and 3 for the holiday weekend

Come explore ancient civilizations, explore Greek mythology, and create your own mythical creature. End the week dressed as a knight or a princess while feasting in a “castle”.

Week 4- July 6-10 Welcome to Montana, $325/child plus a $30 non-refundable activity fee

Put on your seatbelt and travel through time in Montana. From Native Americans, to homesteaders, to gold miners, to native animals and plants, learn all about what your state has to offer.

Week 5- July 13-17 Celebrate the Arts at SACC, $325/child plus a $30 non-refundable activity fee

Play with clay and different types of paint. Meet an artist. Star in your own play. Design a costume. Hang your art in the SACC Gallery. Anything is possible when we learn about art.

Week 6- July 20-24 Stampede Week at SACC, $325/child plus a $30 non-refundable activity fee

Put on your boots and learn a western dance. Learn about animals from pets to livestock. Celebrate the week with the 3rd annual SACC Carnival.

Week 7- July 27-31 Science, Science, Science, $325/child plus a $30 non-refundable activity fee

Explore science through building, exploring, and a science fair. Dive into science in our daily world with weather, bugs, and even cooking.

Week 8- August 3-6 Geology, Mining, and Minerals, $260/child plus a $30 non-refundable activity fee, closed August 7 for the cleaning and closing of Central School.

Grab your magnifying glass and find sapphires, dig for “dino” bones, and try your hand at a metal detector. Let’s find some treasures.

Week 9- August 10-14 Sunshine Camp, $325/child plus a $60 non-refundable activity fee

Daily trips to the Sunshine Camp on the Little Blackfoot River. Enjoy traditional camp crafts, wading in the water, and trying your hand at archery. Pick up and drop off takes place at Memorial Park.

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