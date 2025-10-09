Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Scenic Brew in Helena is shutting down

Scenic Brew in Helena is shutting down
Scenic Brew Coffee House announced it will be closing at the end of October.

The shop at 3091 North Sanders Street has been serving coffee to Helena for more than 15 years.

In a statement posted at the store and online, they shared, “Fifteen years ago, we could have never imagined how difficult it would be to say goodbye. We will be eternally grateful to our amazing customers and our incredible staff that remained on this ride with us. Our story runs deep and many crossroads delivered us to this point. Some things are simply best left unsaid.”

Scenic Brew will officially close its doors on October 28th.

