Remembering the 1935 Helena Earthquake

This month marks 90 years since one of Montana's most destructive recorded seismic events. For months, Helena shook. Hundreds of buildings and homes were destroyed, and four people died as a result.

History of the 1935 Helena Earthquake - Click here for the full story

At the time, the Big Shake of 1935 was the fifth most destructive earthquake in U.S. history. Marian Davidson breaks down what happened 90 years ago and hears from residents who lived through the event.

History of the 1935 Earthquake

Memories of The Big Shake - Click Here for he full story

Not many people still remember the Big Shake of 1935, but the stories live on through historical documentation and stories shared with children and grandchildren. Here are a few of those stories that viewers shared with MTN.

The science of earthquakes in the Helena area - Click here to learn more

The Helena Valley sits atop a variety of different sediments and rocks, making it particularly susceptible to earthquake damage should another major seismic event occur, like the magnitude 6.2 earthquake that struck the area in 1935. MTN's Curtis Grevenitz and Joey Biancone break down some of the science behind earthquakes.

The science of earthquakes in the Helena area

How emergency services prepare and respond to earthquakes - Click here to learn more

Helena did not have a dedicated Disaster and Emergency Services department in 1935, like it does today. The agency uses the lessons of the past to prepare for the future.

How modern engineering improves building durability in earthquakes

How modern engineering improves building durability in earthquakes - Click here to learn more

Building techniques have significantly changed in the last 90 years. When designing a new structure or making upgrades to existing ones, architects and engineers prepare for them to be impacted by earthquakes.