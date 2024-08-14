Registration open for Verbal De-escalation Training

HELENA — Registration is open for a free Verbal De-escalation Training seminar, which is being held next month.

Sergeant Noal Petty of the Helena Police Department will host the seminar at Job Service Helena.

During the seminar, Petty will discuss topics such as body language, the Arts of Translation and Representation, communication barriers, and safety and professionalism.

Job service Helena says Petty “will share the importance of verbal communication as it relates to de-escalation and its many facets.”

The free seminar will be held on Thursday, September 19th, from 9:00 to 11:00 AM.

Space is limited, and you can register for the seminar here.