HELENA — Earth Day reminds people to be conscious of how much they waste and make efforts to recycle.

In Helena, the city has seen the amount of material recycled increase by more than 3,000 tons over the last five years.

Recycling is on the rise in Helena

According to data from the city’s transfer station, 7,652 tons of material were recycled in 2020.

In 2025, that number jumped to 10,693 tons.

City staff says the transfer station sees over a hundred people dropping off materials every day, with around 1,500 residents using curbside recycling services.

Recent trends show that while less paper is being recycled as people go digital, more cardboard is being used as people turn to online shopping. Staff also see more electronic waste and batteries being recycled.

Staff says they expect to see these trends continue as they look to improve and add to their various programs. More information can be found here.

