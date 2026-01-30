Reactions to 'suspicious device' near Helena High School

HELENA — The Helena Police Department, Lewis & Clark County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad, and federal law enforcement converged in central Helena on Thursday. It began around 10 a.m. when a Capital City Health Club employee found something near their building.

“One of my staff found what looked to be an explosive out back, so we called the cops. [Police] were here immediately,” said Capital City Health Club General Manager Mallory Ellwein.

Bomb squad deployed for 'suspicious device' near Helena school

HPD said based on the appearance of the item, they treated it as a suspected improvised explosive device or "IED." Helena Public Schools shared that a jug of gasoline and fireworks were found.

The ATF, FBI, and the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad were called in by HPD to assist.

Lewis and Clark County Undersheriff Brent Colbert said situations like this are why the bomb squad exists.

“Their job is to render bad devices that may explode safely," noted Colbert.

The undersheriff added that the Capital City Health Club employee did the absolute right thing by calling it in.

"If you see something, say something,” added Colbert.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News The Helena Police Department responded to the suspicious device on Dakota Avenue in Helena.

The police department and Helena Public Schools were already working together in preparation for a planned student protest in response to the recent fatal shootings by immigration enforcement in Minneapolis.

"Through an abundance of caution, Helena Police Department urged us to work with our student organizations that were planning the walkout not to go because they did not know what they had, not sure what it looked like and it was 20 minutes before the event," explained Superintendent for Helena Public Schools Rex Weltz.

HPD says there is no evidence indicating that the device is related to the planned protest or that there is any ongoing threat.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

Students were asked to stay inside at Helena High. Also, Helena Middle School and Bryant Elementary had indoor recesses because they’re in the area.

As a precaution, officers conducted thorough searches of the area where the device was located, the surrounding neighborhood, and areas near Helena High School. No additional suspicious items were found.

Ellwein said, “I feel they are going to do what is necessary and help us out with whatever to keep us safe.”

The incident remains under active investigation by the Helena Police Department in collaboration with the ATF and FBI.

Following the canceled walkout on Thursday morning, a group of Helena students held an impromptu demonstration at the State Capitol later that afternoon.