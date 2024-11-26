The annual Helena Turkey Trot is a fun run and fundraiser to celebrate the holiday and support local charities. The 2024 race will be on Thursday, November 28 at 10:00 am.

Preparing for the annual Helena Turkey Trot

Runners have a choice of 1k (one small clockwise loop), 5k (one big clockwise loop), or 10k (two big clockwise loops). The courses are all very flat and fast, although some years traction is advisable. Note that this is an un-timed fun run event. There will be a finish line clock, and we do keep records of top-3 finishers. After the race bagels and fruit will be served. Random drawing for turkeys and pies! Drawing is at 11:00am. Must be present to win.

Click here for more information.