Open house at 'Pete's Place'

HELENA — On Tuesday, September 24, 2024, St. Peter's Health is hosting an open house to celebrate their new Pete's Place Early Childhood Education Center.

The center is located at the former Ray Bjork Learning Center at 1600 Eighth Avenue in Helena.

St. Peter's Health expects to have 180 kids enrolled by the fall and will eventually be able to increase enrollment to 240 kids within the next 18 months.

Opening up this childcare facility for employees helps tackle the issue of childcare scarcity in the state. While Lewis and Clark County is able to meet 64% of the demand for childcare, that still means that 36% of children are not receiving licensed childcare.

The open house will run from 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM to showcase the new employee childcare center. Through renovations, the 22,000-square-foot childcare center now boasts renovated classrooms, new furniture, and additional security functions as well as a revitalized onsite gym, playground, and gardens.