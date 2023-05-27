One dead after standoff in Helena

HELENA — Helena Police say a man took his own life during a standoff on Friday.

The standoff was on Davis Ave. between 7th and 8th Ave.

According to police, officers tried to serve a warrant at the home shortly after 12:30 p.m. That's when the man reportedly barricaded himself inside a residence.

Officers attempted to get the man to surrender before calling the City-County SWAT team to negotiate.

When the man did not make contact, police obtained a search warrant to enter the home.

Law enforcement officers found the man dead inside the home.

The standoff lasted approximately six hours. There were no other injuries. Authorities have not released the man's name.

