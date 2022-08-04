No injuries in Helena house fire

HELENA — The Helena Fire Department said in a news release that just after midnight on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, firefighters were dispatched to a report of a structure fire on Humbolt Loop.

Crews arrived to find a substantial portion of a two-story, single-family residence on fire. The only occupant managed to escape without injury, and his needs are being attended to by the American Red Cross and family members.

There were no reports of any injuries. Damage appears substantial, but there is no word at this point on the estimated dollar amount of damage.

The fire’s origin and cause are have not yet been determined.

Helena Fire Department received mutual aid assistance from Baxendale, East Valley, Lewis & Clark County, Montana City, West Valley, and VA Fire service organizations.

Additional assistance was provided by Helena Police Department, Lewis & Clark County Sheriff’s Office, St. Peter’s Ambulance, and NorthWestern Energy. Off-duty Helena firefighters backfilled Station 1 to respond to additional calls for service during the structure fire incident.



