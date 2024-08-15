New apartments being built in Helena

Watch Now
HELENA — Viewer Emily Churchill wanted to know what is being built behind Heidi’s Casino on Queen Anns Street and Frontage Road, and the answer is an apartment complex.

According to Chris Brink, the director of community development for the City of Helena, it will be a seven-building, 28-unit complex called Serenity Apartments.

Permits for the project were issued in June.

According to the permits, the job valuation for each building is more than $1 million.

There is no word yet on when the project will be completed.

In all, the project is valued at about $7.6 million.

