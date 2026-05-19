Mr. Burritos restaurant plans to open to Helena

HELENA — A restaurant called Mr. Burritos is opening in the former Slim Chickens location at 1450 Prospect Avenue in August 2026, according to owner Mario Rodriguez.

Mr. Burritos is a 24/7 restaurant that offers a variety of options from breakfast burritos and tacos to enchiladas and fajitas.

Marian Davidson reports - watch the video here:

Mr. Burritos is coming to Helena

“It’s 24/7 because people are working at night—the fire department, police officers, hospitals—that’s why,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez opened Mr. Burritos as a food truck during the COVID pandemic in 2020 and has since expanded to three locations in the Bozeman area.

“We worked hard and we made it,” Rodriguez said of the business.

Rodriguez said a fourth location is scheduled to open in Laurel in June, followed by the Helena restaurant in August and a Polson location later this year.

The Helena location is currently hiring to staff the new restaurant; Rodriguez said he will probably need around 10-15 employees.

Click here to visit the Mr. Burritos website.

Slim Chickens operated at the location from December 2020 until its closure in late September 2025.