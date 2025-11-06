Montana Wild breaks ground on new avian building

HELENA — Wednesday morning, Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks, and donors celebrated the groundbreaking of Montana Wild’s new avian building.

Montana FWP director, Christy Clark, said, “It is kind of the unsung hero, but is such an important part of stewarding wildlife, and the education piece is huge, and Montana Wild is such a bright light.”

Montana Wild’s 13 ambassador raptors reach thousands of people every year, from students to visitors, to programming across the state.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News Cowboy, the long-eared owl is just one of Montana Wild's 13 ambassador raptors.

“With this build, the public is going to have interpretive signage and be able to see these birds as they come through,” Ali Pons, the wildlife rehabilitation program manager at Montana Wild, said.

The new building will allow visitors to view raptors on the west side without having to come for special programs.

The east side will provide more rehabilitation space for the nearly 200 injured and orphaned birds Montana Wild takes in each year.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News Montana Wild has broken ground on a new avian building that is set to be completed in Spring 2026.

“It provides a weathering area where they can be out in the snow and the rain if they choose, get a lot more sunlight rather than being in more enclosed areas, and helps with their enrichment by giving them a lot more things to look at,” Pons said.

It took a long time to get to this moment, the project cost around 860 thousand dollars, and was authorized by the 2021 and 2023 legislatures.

Much of the project was funded by private and business donations through Montana’s Outdoor Legacy Foundation and Foundation for Animals.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News Spike, an American Kestrel, is one of 13 ambassador raptors at Montana Wild.

“This project is just an exciting time to have the ground being turned here and get this project underway because it has taken five years to get to this point,” Montana Outdoor Legacy Foundation director Mitch King said.

As for how the raptor residents are feeling about the construction and move, “They have been really resilient in having to move to different enclosures and different spaces, and I just admire the fact that they have handled it so well,” Pons said.

Work will continue through the spring of next year.

