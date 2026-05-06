HELENA — On Tuesday, May 5, 2026, community members joined the Helena Indian Alliance for a Missing & Murdered Indigenous Persons (MMIP) walk at the Capitol to honor victims and raise awareness.

Watch the video here:

MMIP rally held in Helena

On Tuesday, May 5, 2026, community members joined the Helena Indian Alliance for a Missing & Murdered Indigenous Persons (MMIP) walk at the Capitol to honor victims and raise awareness.

The community showed up with posters and signs, and memorials were set up by each tribal flag to honor victims from reservations and tribal nations across Montana. People were encouraged to place something at the memorial to remember those lost.

Attendees were given the opportunity to speak at the event and share stories of family and friends, emphasizing why it’s important to continue sharing their stories.

“People need to recognize that it's not right for somebody just to go missing,” said Northern Cheyenne tribe member Everett Roubideaux. “It's not ok for someone just to, you know, someone's life, that’s a god-given thing in life, and we need to respect individuals as well as respect our neighbors and take care of each other, because that’s the Montana way.”

This was the second annual walk, and the Helena Indian Alliance plans to keep it going for years to come.