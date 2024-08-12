Missing-Endangered Person Advisory for Helena teen

The Montana Department of Justice issued a Missing-Endangered Person Advisory for 15-year old Riley Hammond on behalf of the Helena Police Department.

According to the MEPA, which was issued just after 2:30 p.m. on Monday, August 12, 2024, Riley made "suicidal and violent statements" before leaving a Helena residence on foot on Sunday, August 11th at 6 pm.

Riley is a white female with brown hair and blue eyes. She is 5 feet tall and weighs about 160 pounds.She was last seen wearing black leggings and a ‘crop top.’

Due to the suicidal statements made, and lack of any way to contact Riley, it is believed she may be in danger at this time.

If you have any information about Riley, you are asked to call the Helena Police Department at 406-447-8461 or call 911.

What is the difference between an AMBER Alert and a MEPA?