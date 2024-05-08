May 7, 2024 Helena, East Helena school election results

First Updated: 8:21 P.M.
(additional updates expected around 10:00 p.m.)
Helena Elementary District $7.5M Student Safety and Security Levy
- For: 4,190, 38.64%
- Against: 6,653, 61.36%
Helena Elementary District $1.5M Technology Levy
- For: 4,570, 41.56%
- Against: 6,426, 58.44%
Helena Elementary District $242,000 General Fund Levy
- For: 5,093. 46.39%
- Against: 5,886, 53.61%
Helena High School District $3.4M Safety and Security Levy
- For: 4,323, 38.30%
- Against: 6,963, 61.70%
Helena High School District $800,000 Technology Levy
- For: 4,788, 42.13%
- Against: 6,562, 57.87%
East Helena K-12 District $387,242 General Fund Levy
- For: 922, 43.04 %
- Against: 1,220, 56.96%
East Helena School Dist. Trustee: Three Year Term(Vote for Two)
- Stacy J Baird: 980, 33.54%
- Andrew Grubb 512, 17.52%
- Kaila Matteson 530, 18.14%
- Tyrel Murfitt 853, 29.19%
All election results are considered preliminary until canvassing.