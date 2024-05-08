Watch Now
Helena News

May 7, 2024 Helena, East Helena school election results

Tom Buchanan
Posted at 8:22 PM, May 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-07 22:26:16-04

First Updated: 8:21 P.M.
(additional updates expected around 10:00 p.m.)

Helena Elementary District $7.5M Student Safety and Security Levy

  • For: 4,190, 38.64%
  • Against: 6,653, 61.36%

Helena Elementary District $1.5M Technology Levy

  • For: 4,570, 41.56%
  • Against: 6,426, 58.44%

Helena Elementary District $242,000 General Fund Levy

  • For: 5,093. 46.39%
  • Against: 5,886, 53.61%

Helena High School District $3.4M Safety and Security Levy

  • For: 4,323, 38.30%
  • Against: 6,963, 61.70%

Helena High School District $800,000 Technology Levy

  • For: 4,788, 42.13%
  • Against: 6,562, 57.87%

East Helena K-12 District $387,242 General Fund Levy

  • For: 922, 43.04 %
  • Against: 1,220, 56.96%

East Helena School Dist. Trustee: Three Year Term(Vote for Two)

  • Stacy J Baird: 980, 33.54%
  • Andrew Grubb 512, 17.52%
  • Kaila Matteson 530, 18.14%
  • Tyrel Murfitt 853, 29.19%

All election results are considered preliminary until canvassing.

