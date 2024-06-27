Watch Now
Many Rivers Whole Health plans to buy Journey Home

Posted at 5:29 PM, Jun 27, 2024

HELENA — At their Thursday meeting, Lewis & Clark County Commissioners agreed to sell the Journey Home to Many Rivers Whole Health.

Journey Home previously provided 24-hour services for crisis stabilization, including monitoring people in mental health crises and offering a safe and therapeutic environment.

It was the county’s only specialized mental health stabilization facility.

The facility closed in 2020 after being operated by Western Montana Mental Health for three years.

The agreement has Many Rivers Whole Health purchasing the facility and all property inside for $500,000.

They plan on reopening the facility to provide similar crisis stabilization services.

