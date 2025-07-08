EAST HELENA — Back in April of 2025, a Facebook group called "Helena Classified Ads" was busy with engagement over a post about what appeared to be the intentional destruction of a memorial to a young man who died too young.

That memorial has now been restored.

'Telephone Of The Wind' memorial has been restored

Samuel Tielking was killed by a drunk driver shortly after his 25th birthday in 2017. On February 23, 2025, only a day after the 8th anniversary of Samuel's tragic death, Samuel's grandfather had died.

To say that Samuel's mother Bridgett was going through an emotional time would be a relatable understatement, but Bridgett was stalwart in keeping Samuel's memory alive and giving people who suffered loss an outlet.

She was surprised and inspired by the community support she received.

Flash forward to today. The Tielking family just celebrated the life of Bridgett's father John. Much of the family has left town, but Bridgett and her mother Cathy are thankful for all the help and support.

"I am so grateful for my family and friends and the community that helped me get my telephone in the wind back up. And my hope is that people can find peace if they want to come use it," said Bridgett.

"Sammy was such a giving person when he was alive," said Cathy Nutter, Samuel's grandmother. "And now he's giving again in his own way. I love him."

The family wanted to give a special thanks to Rocky Mountain Laser Arts for twice doing the engraving work and Freedom Fabrication for reinforcing the memorial so it stays put.



(APRIL 25, 2025) There has been an outpouring of emotion in the greater Helena community after what appears to be the intentional destruction of a memorial installation in JFK Park in East Helena.

An outpouring of emotion and support for a defaced East Helena memorial

Bridgett Tielking lost her 25-year-old son, Samuel, to a drunk driver on February 22, 2017. She said he was there for everyone.

"I have five kids and he's my oldest son. He died just after his 25th birthday," she said.

Years after the loss, Tielking has continued to struggle with closure, but then she heard about Telephone of the Wind.

"This phone is an outlet for those who have messages that they wish to share with their lost friends and loved ones. It's a phone for memories and sharing the goodbyes that you didn't get to say."

Tielking and her father worked together to have the memorial placed in the park last August, making important memories in the process.

"My dad passed away February 23rd of this year, so it was the last thing we actually got to do together," she said.

Bridgett and her dad worked hard to get approval to get the memorial up in Kennedy Park, having to get the East Helena City Council on board.

"Everybody thought it'd be a nice thing to have to provide some people some peace," said East Helena Mayor Kelly Harris.

Over the weekend, the telephone monument to Samuel was destroyed.

Like much of the community, Harris was disappointed but ready to help.

"Just needless. No reason for it. Sure hope we can find a way to get this back up and not have that behavior continue," he said.

Steve Utick of Rocky Mountain Laser Arts donated his time when the memorial was first put together. When he found out it had been destroyed, he reached out to Bridgett to let her know he was more than willing to help get it replaced.

"I was really surprised by the number of people that had used it and had gotten some peace and some closure out of it. So I think it's a really good thing for the community and hoping we can get it back up here fairly soon," Utick said.

Bridgett is now focusing on the positive that the telephone has given to other people and making sure they can get solace.

If you would like to donate, click here.