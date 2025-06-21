Making groceries last can help save money

GREATER HELENA AREA — It's summertime in the Treasure State, and that means a few things: you might be barbecuing outside, maybe the kids are home from school, and that means more mouths to feed. There's no better time to manage food waste.

The cost of uneaten groceries and restaurant plate waste in the United States is estimated at $261 billion annually.

For some big families, making the most out of groceries is a must.

"I struggle with purchasing food and produce that spoils. We just don't get to it, but there's ways to get ahead of that," says Heather Lay.

Lay is a mother, a grandmother, and a busy real estate professional with Keller-Williams in Helena.

"You can imagine with a family our size we're consuming a lot of food," says Lay, who likes to buy in bulk, but get the most out of her purchases.

"That's what I'll do. I'll buy large portions and separate them out the way we're going to utilize them," she says.

Lay has some tips too. She says not to wash produce until you're ready to use them, but if they are wet when you buy them, dry them thoroughly when you get them home. Things like berries and lettuce should be stored in the krisper in the refrigerator. If they aren't dry, they'll get moldy and smushy more quickly.

"You know, the things you use high volume, you really have to know how they live and breathe. For instance, bananas — if you separate them, you can leave them on the counter. Don't put them in direct sunlight, because sunlight and normal room temperatures can escalate the ripening process."

According to Lay, with proper storage and planning you can get the best bang for your buck with your groceries.

