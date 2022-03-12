Made in Montana Tradeshow this weekend

HELENA — The Made In Montana Tradeshow is back in Helena, bringing hundreds of Montana-made goods to the Capital City.

“We have over 115 vendors here today and tomorrow is our public day, so we are asking the public to come on down and take advantage seeing all of the good products that are made in Montana“ said Adam Shafer, Montana Department of Commerce Deputy Director.

Shafer says over the hundreds of vendors at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds are eager to sell their wares.

Among the businesses four were named “Best in Show”, Brittany Martishius co-owner of Montana Block won Best New Exhibitor and says it was worth the grind.

“It's awesome, it's really great to be recognized and awarded for hard work and dedication,” said Martishius.

Lake Missoula Tea Company won Best in Show Honorable Mention, co-owner Jake Kreileck says their Made in Montana products have gone further than just the Big Sky.

“We knew a loose leaf tea company would fit in Missoula and we are celebrating our 10th year right now and our business is really taking over across the state, country and region because we do a lot of online sales right now, “ said Kreileck.

Amber Hoffstad owner of Windrift Hill says winning Best in Show is a true honor especially reflecting on her first tradeshow.

“To see it come full circle that we were one of the people winning an award when we were one of the first people to sign up for a show is very rewarding,” said Hoffstad.

The Lilliepad Boutique won Best Retailer.

The Tradeshow is open to the public on Saturday, March 12 from 9 am until 5 p.m.

