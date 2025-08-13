Lewis & Clark County Detention Center facing staffing shortages

HELENA — The Lewis and Clark County Detention Center houses more than 100 inmates, and when fully staffed, around 60 people run the facility, but right now, staffing numbers are significantly low.

The detention center is currently authorized to have 59 employees, but is operating with just thirty.

Lewis and Clark County Detention Center facing significant staffing shortages

For Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton, this raises a very large concern.

“Well, officer safety," Dutton says. "If you are short-staffed, you have to double up on say court duty, and you have to double up on booking, and those are safety issues.”

Because of the extreme shortage, employees are having to put in extra time.

“People that are working there are working 12-hour shifts," Dutton says. "They are tired. They are doing their best because they are professionals at their job.”

But it is not just detention center employees pulling the weight.

“We are having deputies who are also certified detention officers go over and work shifts over at the detention center,” said Dutton.

In his 17 years as sheriff, Dutton says short-staffing at the jail is not abnormal because of the hard work that goes into it.

“Around the state and here, yes, staffing at the detention center is difficult," Dutton says. "It is a difficult job.”

Even though it’s not easy, Dutton says staff at the detention center dedicate their time and more to ensure inmates are well cared for.

“We are taking care of them," Dutton says. "We have gone above and beyond with a limited amount of people we have to take care of.”

Applications are open for detention center positions, and you can find more information here.

