Lewis and Clark Library reopens after flash flood causes minor damage

HELENA — The Lewis and Clark Library's main branch in downtown Helena reopened at noon Tuesday following weekend flash flooding.

According to Patricia Spencer, the library's public information officer and volunteer coordinator, the flooding occurred on the southeast side of the library at the children's area.

Spencer says in a release that Service Master, who was in the building for regular cleaning at the time of the flood, was able to contain flooding to small area and began cleanup immediately.

No books were damaged and library was closed on Monday, July 4th, allowing for drying and cleanup.

Normally scheduled events and programs will be held this week.