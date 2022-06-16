Lewis and Clark Library bring fun and reading to city parks

HELENA — On Thursday, Lewis and Clark Library kicked off their Storytime in the Parks program, hosting book readings and fun songs for kids to experience while continuing to read.

"Its a partnership with the City of Helena Parks, and with the library and just trying to provide services outside of the library, and kind of meeting people in the neighborhoods they live in because sometimes people cannot make it to the library, but, they can come down the street," said Molly Hudson, Children Services Librarian for the Lewis and Clark Library.

2022 is the first year the library is hosting the story times outside of the library, and for parents, it is a terrific way to get outside.

"It's such a beautiful day, and we are newer to the Helena area, so it's nice for us to explore the parks we haven't been to yet, so it's been fun to get out, enjoy the day, hear a story, and run some energy out too," said Megan Miranda, who brought her two kids to listen and play at Cherry Hill Park.

But the fun songs and reading also keep kids on track for school during the summer. According to the Northwest Evaluation Association, third to fifth graders lose on average 20 percent of their gains in reading during the summertime.

"We just want to step in and remind people to keep reading. 20 minutes a day is all you need," said Hudson.

Every Thursday, the Lewis and Clark Library will have their librarians and the Book Mobile at different parks across Helena.

"This is for the community we want them to visit and have fun,"

Next week the, Storytime in the Parks will be at Selma Held Park at 10 am.

