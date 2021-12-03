Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office sergeant honored by Helena Exchange Club

HELENA — Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Clint Pullman was awarded Officer of the Year by the Helena Exchange Club Thursday at the Brewhouse.

Pullman was nominated due to his exemplary skills within the Civil Division of the Sheriff's Office and his work ethic.

In the letter for nomination, officials commemorated Pullman on his dedication to his job and his willingness to help out where it is needed.

Sheriff Leo Dutton says during his 23 years on the force, Pullman has shown great determination to be the best he can be.

"Sergeant Clint Pullman is one of the extraordinary people that we have. He's dedicated to officer safety; he is dedicated to working for the public been in civil since he started, he is just passionate about training the public and us," said Sheriff Dutton.

Plus, Sheriff Dutton says Sgt. Pullman has dedicated his career to making Helena a better place.

"So, he really has a heart to make this community better; he's given his all-adult life to doing that. He's a great public safety officer the things he does are worth celebrating," said Sheriff Dutton.

Pullman says it was a good surprise to be nominated.

"Oh, it's a great honor really. It's very much a privilege to work with Sheriff's Office we have a excellent agency with great people and to be thought of in that lighter perspective it's pretty amazing I'm very excited about it and happy to receive the award," said Pullman.

Pullman says he would not be successful without the support from his coworkers and family.

"The recognition it means a lot, but you don't get there without a good team. My great family supports me in what we do, and my office staff in the Civil Division that I supervise are just amazing people that work very hard. So my success is really from them and their success so, we're very lucky, and I'm very blessed to have the folks that I've always had around me helping me out along the way," said Pullman.

The Exchange Club presented the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's office with a $500 donation and a $500 donation to Heroes and Helpers on behalf of Sgt. Pullman.