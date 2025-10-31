Leaf cleanup continues across Helena

HELENA — As leaves continue to fall, it is an important reminder for all Helena residents what their responsibility is when it comes to leaves.

Property owners are responsible for the collection, bagging, and removal of leaves from their yards.

Fall leaf cleanup operations are still underway across Helena

Residents should not blow leaves into the street for a few reasons.

“Sweepers that predominantly go through the areas can only sweep so much, so if we have a big pile of leaves that is like 4 feet tall, then obviously it slows down operations, and they have to go over multiple times," the city transportation systems director, David Knoepke, said. "You know, in the event we get a snowstorm and it freezes, and those big piles will become frozen leaves, or they get into the storm and clog the storm drains up.”

Also, the city has done some leaf vacuuming to address areas where boulevard trees have dropped a pile of leaves.

City sweeping crews have been working consistently throughout the month and will continue through the fall.

You can visit this link to see the full leaf pickup map and schedule.

