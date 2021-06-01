LCHS suggests steps to reunite lost pets and owners

HELENA — As the temperature outside rises, so too does the number of found animals turned into the Lewis and Clark Humane Society. LCHS officials say June, July and August tend to have the highest number of animals brought into the shelter.

“People tend to go camping, they go boating, they go hiking and they take their pets with them,” LCHS director of development and communications Cassidy Cook said. “What happens is, pets run off.”

There are steps pet owners can take to better their chances of being reunited with their pet, should it get lost.

Cook suggests putting a collar and tags on any pet that spends time outdoors. Cook said tags should contain information to help reunite the pet and owner, like the owner’s phone number. A microchip linked to up-to-date information is also useful when LCHS staff are working to identify a found pet’s owner.

Owners can also file a missing report with law enforcement and the humane society. Lost reports include information about what the missing pet looks like, what color collar they may be wearing, their weight and where they were last seen. Cook said LCHS staff check lost reports when animals are turned in to the shelter.

Posting a photo and information about a missing pet on Facebook can also be helpful.

“Those social media things get spread far and wide,” Cook said.

If you find a dog or cat, check for a tag with an owner’s information, and if there isn’t one, give the Humane Society a call.

“I always recommend calling us and filing a found report,” Cook said.

Cook said LCHS staff cross-reference lost and found reports to try reunite pets with their people.

