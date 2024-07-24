Watch Now
NewsHelena News

Actions

Last Chance Stampede & Fair: what to know

Last Chance Stampede & Fair
Last Chance Stampede &amp; Fair
Last Chance Stampede & Fair
Posted at 12:25 PM, Jul 24, 2024

The Last Chance Stampede & Fair kicks off in Helena on Wednesday, July 24, and runs through Saturday, July 27, 2024.

The annual event at the Lewis & Clark County Fairgrounds will feature a carnival, rides, entertainers, rodeo, and of course 'fair food."

Among the rides are Frenzy; Vertigo; G-Force; Mardi Gras; Zipper; Mean Machine; Graviton; Spider; Typhoon; Ferris Wheel; Speedway, and multiple kiddie rides in Kid Land.

Mutton Bustin’ and Steer Riding will take place at the opening of all three nights of the PRCA Rodeo, July 25-27 in the Cool Alley Arena.

Headline performers are:

  • Chase Rice on July 24, starts at 7:30pm
  • Bret Michaels on July 25, starts at 9:30pm
  • Scotty McCreery on July 26, starts at 9:30pm
  • Flo Rida on July 27, starts at 9:30pm

For more information, click here to visit the event website.

Local News
"Head, Heart, Hands and Health" on display at Last Chance Stampede NorthWestern Energy monitoring weather for possible power shutoff Check out the Montana Bookstore Trail

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader