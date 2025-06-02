HELENA — There is a new party venue in downtown Helena inside Lasso The Moon Toys.

Lasso The Moon unveils party space

ZuZu’s Petals — which, like the store name, is a reference to the movie “It’s a Wonderful Life” — is located in the back of Lasso The Moon, and it’s a special place for people to celebrate.

Once the store’s office, the space is now decorated with hand-painted scenery of castles and landscapes, intricate place settings, and twinkling lights.

“We moved the office and decided to use this as a party space,” said Savanna Barrett, co-owner of Lasso The Moon. “We wanted it to be just something truly magical that you walk in and feel like you’re in another world.”

Party packages include custom invitations, music, goodie bags, activities, and more.

To learn more about the venue, or book ZuZu’s Petals, vclick here to visit the website.

The store is located at 25 South Last Chance Gulch.