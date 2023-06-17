Jehovah's Witnesses convention underway in Helena

HELENA — Hundreds of Jehovah's Witnesses from all over Montana, even as far as Idaho, filled the Civic Center for this year's Jehovah's Witnesses Convention, the first one since the pandemic.

Over one thousand Jehovah's Witnesses are expected to attend, and this is the first time Helena has hosted this convention.

"We're ecstatic to be here in Helena. It's been four years since we last been able to be together in person for one of our conventions, and this is actually our first convention in Helena, and we're just thrilled to be here," said Erik Larson, a local spokesman for Jehovah's Witnesses.

The members attending the convention, like the Young Family, say they're excited to be back together after years of holding the convention online because of the pandemic.

"See their smiling faces. Everybody's happy, and it's peaceful, and it's just great doing this in person," said Mackenzie Young, a member of Jehovah's Witnesses.

Jehovah's Witnesses practice a form of Christianity.

This year's theme, for conventions all over the world, is to exercise patience.

"Let's face it, we can all use a little more patience in this day and age. So we're focusing on increasing our patients in all aspects of life, relationships, coworkers, with family, so that we can really improve those relationships and make a more positive impact on society," said Larson.

The Young Family felt that it was an important theme this year, and to be more mindful about exercising patience after the convention in their everyday lives.

"I think this is great because I think this can be applied in so many aspects of my life with the children, my husband, my work. So it's going to be really fun to go home and take what I've learned and apply it every day in my life," said Young.

The convention will go from Friday until Sunday.