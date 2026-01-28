International Holocaust Remembrance Day observed in Helena

HELENA — Tuesday is International Holocaust Remembrance Day, a time to pause and remember the six million Jewish people and millions of others murdered during the Holocaust.

It is also a day to honor survivors, some of whom continue to share their stories to ensure history is never forgotten.

Across the country and here at home, communities are reflecting on the dangers of hate and the importance of standing up for one another.

Cristian Mosqueda, MTN News A menorah resting in a display case at the Montana Jewish Project

In Helena, we spoke with community leaders about preserving the memory of those who were lost and confronting the rise in antisemitism.

“I would want them to keep that idea of memories, the memories of the people who lived and the memory of the people who died,” said Rebecca Stanfel, Executive Director of the Montana Jewish Project.

Cristian Mosqueda, MTN News A star of David rests at the Montana Jewish Project in Helena

She said remembering the Holocaust requires moral reflection, strong allies and an education system that includes Holocaust studies as a required part of learning.

“If you encounter antisemitism, you need to deal with it,” Stanfel said.

Local leaders tell MTN that remembrance is not only about history, but about choosing empathy, education and action moving forward.

