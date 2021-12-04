Heroes and Helpers program brings holiday cheer to kids in need in Helena

HELENA — More than 125 local kids now have Christmas gifts thanks to the Heroes and Helpers' program.

Firefighters, police officers, detention officers, and EMS members took underprivileged kids shopping at Target in Helena Saturday.

Each kid got a $100 Target gift card to spend.

They also received a $100 gift card to Home Depot along with holiday surprises, $60 store credit for shoes at Famous Footwear, a frozen turkey, and a holiday dinner.

Cpl. James Turpin with the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office said this program brings smiles not just to the kids' faces, but to the Heroes as well.

“A lot of these kids never got a chance to buy a new toy or shop for themselves and they get to do that today. So it's one of the most rewarding experiences for me to get to set this up and to get to fundraise for. The sheriff allows me that time to do that but, really the experiences for my deputies and for the firemen that get to have that one-on-one time with those kiddos and actually take them shopping is just amazing,” said Turpin.