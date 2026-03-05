Helena woman named Special Olympics Montana Coach of the Year

Chris Findley is a para educator at C.R. Anderson Middle School, working with kids with disabilities for 16 years, but it doesn’t stop there.

She’s also a coach for the Helena Twisters Special Olympics Montana team, which she says is one of the more rewarding things she does.

“I love it, I mean, I love the kids, and the parents,” Findley exclaimed. “We have a good group, really good team.”

Evan Charney, MTN News FIndley working with an athlete

Her dedication to the team hasn’t gone unnoticed, being named the Special Olympics Montana coach of the year for 2026.

“Oh, it's probably the best award I could’ve gotten,” Fndley continued, “yeah its pretty special.”

Findley grew up around people with special needs, with both her mom and aunt working with people who have developmental disabilities.

Her daughter is an athlete for Special Olympics, and after watching the different events, she knew it was something she wanted to get involved in.

Evan Charney, MTN News Athletes bonding at practice

“Just watching the happiness amongst different teams, too,” Findley said. “They're congratulating each other, they're picking each other up, they're smiling, they're passing the ball, sometimes not to their teammates, sometimes to others.”

Athletes say they love working with Findley, as she takes the time to get to know them, and she works to help them get ready to take on the world.

“Just help me be an athlete,” said athlete Ryder Williams.

“I like when coach helps me, like when some things are hard,” said athlete Ivanna Maw.

Not only does she help them be athletes, but also teaches them lessons they can carry with them for the rest of their lives.”

“To be kind, to be kind,” Maw said. “Try your best.”

Parents especially notice Chris’s commitment to working with these athletes, offering high praise for her methods.

Evan Charney, MTN News Parents watching their kids at practice

“She brings a great enthusiasm to the kids,” said parent Chris Peterson. “She’s very inclusive. You know, I was a little nervous getting my son into it, and I didn't quite know how it was gonna go, and she just made the process really easy and the transition. I couldn’t say enough good things about her. She's had a great impact on my son and all the kids.”

Any one of the 751 coaches across Special Olympics Montana could be nominated, and Findley was even nominated multiple times, winning out of 15 finalists.

The Special Olympics Montana Committee reviews the nominations, using a rubric to grade, and officials say Findley was the best representative for Special Olympians.

“She’s positive, she's fun, she’s engaging, if you've ever just sat back and watch her work with athletes, it truly is phenomenal to watch her in action,” said Mae Smith, Special Olympics Montana vice president of outreach.

Findley loves what she does and encourages people to carry the same mindset.

“Letting everybody have a chance to shine, which is pretty important, and I think all sports should watch Special Olympics to learn how to be good sportsmens,” Findley said.

Special Olympics thrives because of people like Findley, who go the extra mile to make sports inclusive for everyone. More information on how to get involved can be found here.

