Helena organizations will host 'Party At My Pad'

HELENA — Several Helena organizations are teaming up to host a "period poverty" awareness event and provide menstrual hygiene products to those who may otherwise go without.

Helena organizations hold event to combat 'period poverty'

The Young Christian Women's Christian Association (YWCA) Helena is partnering with the Friendship Center for their first period product drive.

With a donation at the Gentle Healing Wellness Center, you can attend a class for free.

The federal government has programs to support women and families, such as the United States Department of Agriculture's Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

However, those are for things like baby formula and food and milk and cannot be used to purchase period products.

The YWCA Helena says providing these items for women who cannot afford them not only gives them a sense of cleanliness and dignity but can also help combat health risks.

"If you're not able to afford your supplies, you may be using one tampon for that day for someone," said Denise King, the interim executive director of YWCA Helena. "Toxic shock – people have died from the side effect of not having enough supplies."

Typically, the YWCA Helena does a diaper drive, but with providing services to women with no babies at the moment, they decided a period hygiene product drive made more sense.

The drive runs until June 7th, and you can donate at the Gentle Healing Wellness Center classes, Loft Helena Yoga studios, or the YWCA Helena location at 501 N. Park Avenue.

You can also donate money here.