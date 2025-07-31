HELENA — Shodair Children’s Hospital is inviting families across Helena to its inaugural Hope and Thunder Days, a free community celebration set for Thursday, July 31, from 4 to 7 p.m.

Watch the video:

Shodair Children’s Hospital will host 'Hope and Thunder Days'

The event will be held on the hospital’s campus at 2755 Colonial Drive and is open to the public.

Activities include a live performance by pro dunker Isaac Fisher and the Flight Squad at 4:30 p.m., as well as face painting, games, prizes, a dunk tank, and special treats.

Attendees can also explore Shodair’s Challenge by Choice Ropes Course, meet local firefighters.

The event also introduces Hope the Firefly and Thunder the Bison, mascots based on Shodair’s original children’s book, The Bison and the Firefly.

More information about Shodair can be found on their website or by calling 406-444-7560.