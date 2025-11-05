Helena Municipal Election - Preliminary Results

The polls closed at 8:00 p.m. for the Helena and East Helena Municipal Election.

We will update this article with the unofficial results as reported by the Lewis & Clark County Elections Office once they come. All of the races are nonpartisan.

HELENA MAYOR



EMILY K. DEAN — 4,106 votes (50.57%)

ANDY SHIRTLIFF — 3,961 votes (48.78%)

CITY COMMISSION (TOP TWO WIN)



HALEY MCKNIGHT — 2,749 votes (20.33%)

MELINDA REED (I) — 4,937 votes (36.51%)

BEN RIGBY — 4,218 votes (31.19%)

SHAWN WHITE WOLF — 1,548 votes (11.45%)

East Helena also held elections for mayor and city council, which are also nonpartisan. Mayor Kelly Harris and city council members Judy Leland and Donald E. Dahl Jr. were up for elections, but those races are uncontested.

All election results are unofficial until certified by election officials. An (I) by a candidate's name indicates they are an incumbent in the race.