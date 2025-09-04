Helena is looking at the future of Mini-Malfunction Junction

Roundabouts are a hot-button issue in Helena, especially the one proposed for here—mini-malfunction junction. MTN spoke with a member of the Helena Commission and city transportation to learn what is being considered for the five-point intersection.

“All of the studies and plans have pointed to a roundabout," Helena City Commissioner Sean Logan said. “But what those plans did not take into account was a stop sign-controlled intersection.”

At an administration meeting last week, the city commission received an update on the roundabout. Currently, the city is researching further whether it's better to implement a new roundabout or upgrade the current stop sign intersection to make it safer for pedestrians.

The cost of a new roundabout is estimated at around $3 million, with Logan suggesting that those funds can go towards more pressing transportation projects around Helena.

“So if we could save two to two and a half million dollars and put it into a project that can serve a greater number of people, maybe that's the direction that we ought to head,” said Logan.

Logan says there is back and forth between the commission and staff to work out a solution, taking into account public input. The original design work was different than their current ideas, causing the delay in action.

Following a lightning strike last year that took out traffic lights in the intersection, the city temporarily made it an all-way stop with plans to change it later. Since then, Helena residents have found it to be working just fine, with the majority of residents being opposed to putting in the roundabout, as we found out a few days ago.

Evan Charney, MTN News Street signs at Mini-Malfunction Junction

Representatives from the city transportation systems department weigh in.

“Our biggest concern is safety through the intersection for pedestrians and those traveling through the intersections; that's our primary concern right now,” Transportation Systems Director David Knoepke said.

Logan tells me the transportation department is an enterprise-funded system. They get their funding from street maintenance assessments. Finances for the project would come from the reserves of that fund.

Logan says city staff will compile information and create a cost comparison between improving the current stop sign-controlled intersection and a roundabout.

The city originally addressed changes to the intersection back in 2012 with a long-term transportation plan. At the time, the roundabout was felt to be the best solution.

He said he hopes the issue will be resolved in the next couple of months.

We will continue following this and bring you the latest online.

