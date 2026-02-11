Helena high schools receive robotics donation

HELENA — Tuesday morning, the Helena Education Foundation, in partnership with the Boeing Company, unveiled a new robotics initiative for Helena high schools.

The event highlighted Boeing's 100-thousand-dollar investment in STEM, Career and Technical Education, and workforce readiness for Helena public schools.

“Boeing is helping create momentum for interactive STEAM learning in the Helena Public Schools,” said Becca Leaphart, Executive Director of the Helena Education Foundation. “We’re grateful for our partnership with Boeing, which has enabled us to put engaging tools in the classroom and offer educators high-quality professional development to help them implement these new tools.”

Building on earlier LEGO steam kits for k–8 students, the new robotics equipment creates a hands-on learning pathway that grows with students and supports educators through professional development.

Several robotics students shared what this funding means to their class.

Bridger Webster shared, “This grant has allowed me to indulge in robotics a lot more because I like learning with robots and techy stuff, which are my kind of things.”

“Our robotics class is not the biggest, and it is not the most popular class, but it is cool how we are still recognized and given the chance to advance,” Christian Barker said.

Those in attendance also saw the technology in action and learned how Boeing, Helena Education Foundation, and Helena Public Schools are collaborating to form a Crosstown Robotics Coalition.

